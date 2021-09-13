News

First Aer Lingus Service from Shannon to London Heathrow in 18 months Takes Flight

Passengers travelling to London from Shannon Airport have an additional option starting today (13 September) with the return of the Aer Lingus Heathrow service, after an 18-month absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arrival times from London into Shannon are 16:10 on Monday through Friday and Sunday, with arrival time on Saturdays scheduled for 15:45. The service will operate for ten weeks during the closure of Cork Airport for runway upgrade works.

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine said it was great to see the service back in what has been and continues to be an extremely difficult period for the aviation sector.

“The connectivity provided by Aer Lingus at Shannon has always been a valuable contributor to the regional economy,” she said.

“The hub status of Heathrow for businesses to connect with the global marketplace is crucial, and the inbound Heathrow service helps drive tourism into the region.

“We are working closely with Aer Lingus and our other airline partners to build on the service and to resume long-haul services,” said Ms Considine.

Commenting on the general outlook at Shannon, Ms Considine said: “With the Heathrow service now up and running, and our new Luton service due to begin operation at the end of October, we have services to all four of the largest London airports.

“We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and ask them for their continued support as we navigate our way back to recovery and growth which will take some time yet.”

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

