Finnair Unveils Winter 2022 Flight Schedule

Finnair has launched its winter 2022 schedule, which will see the airline fly to 77 destinations from its Helsinki hub.

Customers will be able to choose from flights to 10 destinations in Asia, five in the US and 62 across Europe.

Those looking to travel to Finland, or connect to a wide variety of destinations, can make use of Finnair’s expanded UK and Ireland schedule.

This winter, the airline will connect Helsinki and London Heathrow four times a day, Manchester twice daily and Dublin nine times a week.

Ole Orvér, Finnair Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are happy to see travel recovering at a rapid pace, and our winter network caters to the needs of both corporate and leisure travellers.”

In Asia, Finnair will continue to serve Delhi, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo Narita with daily flights connecting to Finnair’s extensive European network.

Finnair will also fly to its newest destination, Mumbai, four days a week, in addition to operating flights to Hong Kong seven times a week and to Shanghai once a week.

Leisure travellers to Thailand can choose from up to 14 weekly flights to Bangkok, three a week to Phuket and twice-weekly departures to Krabi.

Finnair also operates flights from Stockholm Arlanda to the US, including three weekly direct services to New York JFK, Los Angeles and Miami. Asian destinations include Bangkok and Phuket with two weekly flights to each destination.

Due to the continued closure of Russian airspace, Finnair continued the suspension of flights from Helsinki to Tokyo Haneda, Nagoya, Osaka and Sapporo for the winter season.

The Nordic carrier will also serve five of the most popular destinations in the US this winter.

From Helsinki, customers can enjoy daily flights to New York’s JFK airport, three weekly services to Los Angeles and Miami, and four weekly flights to Dallas Fort Worth and Chicago O’Hare.

Customers flying to New York, from both Helsinki and Stockholm, will be able to experience Finnair’s new luxurious Business Class seat, its spacious new Premium Economy cabin and refreshed Economy class, with improved inflight entertainment and enhanced dining options.

Finnair offers smooth connections from Europe to its Asian and US network, as well as to the popular domestic winter destinations, such as Ivalo, Kittilä and Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland.

Lapland offers authentic winter experiences from skiing to husky rides, and for those wanting to catch the magic of the Northern Lights.

The airline’s extensive European network includes approximately 60 routes, including double dailies to and from most European capitals, for both business and leisure travellers.