Finnair to Introduce €99 PCR Tests

Finnair has announced the expansion of its corona testing service, including the introduction of a €99 PCR test.

Finnair had already introduced rapid antigen testing near Helsinki Airport for €65.

Testing is handled by Finnair Health Services and it’s available by appointment from 28 September onwards at Finnair’s headquarters in Vantaa near the airport at Tietotie 9.

The test can be booked online at finnairtest.mbooking.fi.

The booking can be made with a Finnish personal identity code, or with a date of birth. The test result and certificate in English are delivered electronically by the following morning at 9 am. The results are also available in My Kanta in Finland.

“Our customers have found Finnair’s corona testing service well, and we are pleased to be able to expand our offering with PCR tests. Especially when traveling to many Asian countries, a PCR test certificate is required even if you have been fully vaccinated”, says Kaarlo Karvonen, Finnair’s Head of Security.

“Testing in Finland is still more expensive than in many other countries, and we want to support increase of travel by offering affordable tests.”

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

