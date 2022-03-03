Finnair resumes services to Tokyo from next week

Finnair will fly to Narita, Tokyo four times a week from 9 March.

The Helsinki-Narita service will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday leaving at 5.30 pm each day.

The new flight time for the service will increase to approximately 13 hours.

Ole Orvér, Finnair Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Japan is one of our most important markets, and we want to continue offering safe and reliable connections between Helsinki and Tokyo. Japan is also an important cargo market, and air connections are needed to keep cargo moving.”

“We continue to evaluate possible alternative routings for our flights to China and Korea and will communicate on these as soon as the plans are finalised.”

Earlier this week Finnair cancelled its flights to China, Japan and Korea until March 6, 2022.