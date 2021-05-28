News

Finnair Launch New Online Platform for Group Bookings

Finnair has launched a new online platform for group bookings. The new tool is designed to help serve agents more quickly and with greater efficiency, according to a company statement.

Finnair Group Travel will launch from Monday, 1 June – with all relevant information available here on the same day.

The new online platform will give group travel agent partners the following:

  • 24/7 access to real-time group availability
  • a tool to compare prices for different flights and dates
  • to quote, book, enter names and amend booking before ticketing
  • to issue tickets for group reservations online without deposit refunds.

The new Finnair Group Travel platform will be available for IATA-registered agents who will be required to register to use the platform. Non-IATA group travel agents will need to contact their ticketing IATA agent for more information.

Teams Live Event

Finnair is hosting a Teams Live event to demonstrate the key functionalities and to give top tips on how to navigate through the new Finnair Group Travel platform on the 3 June at 12 noon.

You can join the Teams Live by clicking here. The number of participants from one agency is not limited so feel free to forward this email together with the attached calendar invitation to your colleagues as well. We recommend that at least one agency representative joins the presentation.

Finnair’s travel agent help desk can be reached at [email protected] or by phone, +353 1 513 3350  (prompt #3 for agent help desk, open Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat-Sun 8am-6pm).

All travel agent and group sales support contacts are handled in our main service centre in Sofia, Bulgaria. The service language is English and you can reach our group sales support for Ireland at [email protected] or by phone at +353 1 513 3350 (prompt #4 for group sales support, open Mon-Fri 7am-4pm).

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

