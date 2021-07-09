News

Finnair Introduces Nonstop Flights from Stockholm to Thailand and Miami

Finnair Introduces Nonstop Flights from Stockholm to Thailand and Miami

Finnair will fly non-stop from Stockholm to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand as well as Miami from 22 October. All three routes will be operated with an Airbus A350 aircraft.

Finnair will fly five times weekly from Arlanda Airport to Bangkok, increasing to a daily service from 28 November to 22 April 2022.

Service to Phuket will be on Sunday from 22 October, with an additional flight on Thursday from 4 November and Tuesday from 30 November. All three flights will operate until 21 April of next year.

Miami Service

Flights from Arlanda to Miami will be twice-weekly from 23 October, increasing to four times a week from 29 November.

Finnair flies to Bangkok, Phuket and Miami also from its home base Helsinki Airport.

Finnair flights from Arlanda to Thailand are now bookable through Finnair.com and to Miami also through travel agencies.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Scenic Eclipse to Visit Saudi Waters for the First Time

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Disney Cruise Line Premiering ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ Dining Experience Aboard Disney Wish

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More
Virgin Galactic Crew

Virgin Galactic Is Launching its First Fully Crewed Spaceflight… with Richard Branson On Board

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
Frank McCaffrey

Frank McCaffrey New Air France KLM Cargo Sales Manager in Ireland

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
British Airways Sean Doyle

British Airways CEO Responds To Easing Of UK Travel Restrictions

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
The Brando

The Brando and Blue Climate Initiative Announce $1 Million Ocean Innovation Prize

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
Inca Trail

Peru’s Inca Trail To Reopen Next Month

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
Tokyo Olympics

State of Emergency Declared in Tokyo Ahead of Olympics

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
Covid testing lab at The Crane

Caribbean’s First Hotel Covid Testing Lab Opens at The Crane Resort

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn