Finnair Introduces Nonstop Flights from Stockholm to Thailand and Miami

Finnair will fly non-stop from Stockholm to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand as well as Miami from 22 October. All three routes will be operated with an Airbus A350 aircraft.

Finnair will fly five times weekly from Arlanda Airport to Bangkok, increasing to a daily service from 28 November to 22 April 2022.

Service to Phuket will be on Sunday from 22 October, with an additional flight on Thursday from 4 November and Tuesday from 30 November. All three flights will operate until 21 April of next year.

Miami Service

Flights from Arlanda to Miami will be twice-weekly from 23 October, increasing to four times a week from 29 November.

Finnair flies to Bangkok, Phuket and Miami also from its home base Helsinki Airport.

Finnair flights from Arlanda to Thailand are now bookable through Finnair.com and to Miami also through travel agencies.