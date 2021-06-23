Finnair Expands Juneyao Air Partnership

Finnair and Shanghai-based Juneyao Air will enter to a joint business partnership on 1 July 2021, where the two carriers will cooperate commercially on flights between Helsinki and Shanghai as well points beyond in China and Europe.

Finnair and Juneyao Air started a codeshare cooperation in July 2019, when Juneyao Air launched its Shanghai-Helsinki route.

The joint business further deepens the partnership, providing corporate and leisure customers with more flexible routing options, attractive fares and enhanced benefits for frequent flyer members.

Finnair’s and Juneyao’s customers will benefit from more consistent customer policies for example with baggage allowances, integrated customer care and enhanced frequent flyer award point accrual across the two airlines.

“Finnair is all about offering the best connections between Europe and Asia”, says Topi Manner, Chief Executive Officer at Finnair.

“This is a true win-win partnership, which will enable Finnair and Juneyao customers to enjoy vastly improved access to our joint network. It is also testament to Finnair’s steadfast commitment to China as a strategic market. We look forward to working closely with our friends at Juneyao, to build an even stronger bridge between China and Europe through our Shanghai and Helsinki hubs.”

“We are honored to formalize this strategic partnership with Finnair to offer our customers a wider range of products and quality services, provide more flexible flight choices, and seamless travel experiences,” said Zhao Hongliang, Chief Executive Officer at Juneyao Air.

“The joint business with Finnair will allow Juneyao Air to further strengthen its market in Europe, which is an important strategy in our global expansion as it significantly increases Juneyao Air’s presence in an aviation market set to become the ‘high-value carrier'”.