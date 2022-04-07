Finnair Business Class – A Premium Nordic Experience

ITTN’s Jack Goodard experiences Finnair’s Business Class from Helsinki to London.

Extreme comfort, full flexibility, top-class service – Finnair’s Business Class is the embodiment of Finnair. A signature premium Nordic experience down to the very last detail.

Finnair’s Business Class tickets include exclusive meal services paired with award-winning wines and beverages. With a Business Classic or Flex ticket, you can also enjoy priority services at the airport, access to Finnair’s business lounges and 2 or 3 pieces of baggage (maximum weight 32kg).

Completely renewed Business Class on long-haul flights

Finnair is completely renewing its Business Class cabins on the airline’s entire long-haul fleet during 2022 and 2023. The renewed Business Class will have an updated premium Nordic interior and service experience, and, as you would expect from such an airline, the Business Class has been designed to maximise your travel comfort and respect your privacy on board.

Finnair Comfort & Style in Business Class

Enjoy furniture-like comfort with an entirely new Collins’ AirLounge seat that amplifies your personal space and freedom to move with its innovative contoured shell design. The seat offers you the best-in-class sleep comfort by turning into a spacious lay-flat bed with a proper mattress pad. Of course, this is all with the chic and exclusive Marimekko design textiles.

In addition, there is ample stowage features, personal custom-design reading light and built-in USB A and C sockets, PC power and standard wireless charger to help you travel in style.

The new seat will become available gradually during 2022 and 2023 as part of Finnair’s cabin renewal. During that time, some of our aircraft will still have the current full-flat seats.

Marimekko Travel Kit

When travelling in Finnair Business Class on long-haul routes, you will enjoy the amenity kit exclusively designed by Marimekko for Finnair. The “Travel Kit” series comes in eight beautiful collectable Marimekko print designs, features L:a Bruket personal care items and integrates sustainable solutions.

The pouch is designed to live beyond your journey with Finnair and to be used countless times after your flight.

Modern Finnair Fleet

The Finnair fleet is one of the most modern in Europe, with mostly Airbus aircraft.

Currently, the airline is rolling out a full cabin upgrade to their entire long-haul fleet, which means even more comfort and consistency for you onboard their Airbus A350s and A330s.

ITTN’s Jack Goodard travelled from Helsinki to London onboard Finnair’s refurbished Airbus A350 in Business Class.