Finnair boosts capacity from Ireland to Finland

Finnair is to add extra flights from Ireland and the UK to meet growing demand from customers looking to experience winter in Finland.

From 3 to 17 December, Finnair will increase its services from Dublin and Manchester with an additional return flight on Friday. This extra service will also operate on 7 January 2022.

TThe capacity boost will see a new weekend service on the Heathrow to Helsinki route from 27 November, departing Helsinki every Saturday evening and returning to the Finnish capital on Sunday morning.

London-Helsinki will also see the reintroduction of twin-aisle aircraft from December, with Airbus A330s and A350s on certain flights.

The route from Helsinki to Edinburgh will continue to be served three times a week.

Andrew Fish, Finnair General Manager UK, Ireland & Benelux, said: “We’re excited to continue our recovery and re-establish our popular frequencies from the UK and Ireland in line with customer demand for flights to Finland over the festive season.

“Finnair customers will be able to enjoy further flight flexibility when travelling for business or leisure from London to Helsinki, thanks to extra capacity for travellers eager to experience Finland’s winter period.

“We’re also pleased to be introducing extra seats on our Manchester and Dublin services to Helsinki to provide greater regional connectivity from the north of England and for our Irish customers.”

Those wanting to visit Lapland and Finland’s snowy winter wonderland will now also benefit from increased connections onto the airline’s domestic network, including the home of Santa Claus in Rovaniemi, as well as Kittilä and Ivalo further north above the Arctic Circle.