Finnair Becomes Latest European Airline to Sign Green Fuel Deal

Finnair has become the latest major airline to sign a green fuel deal in a bid to tackle its emissions.

The airline has signed a deal with provider Neste to acquire 750 tonnes of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which it claims will lower its emissions by as much as 80%.

Finnair follows the likes of Aer Lingus, Ryanair and Wizz Air in terms of major European carriers to sign SAF deals in recent times.

Finnair largely pays for its SAF by taking a small part of each ticket sale to cover costs. The Helsinki-headquartered carrier is aiming to be at net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Eveliina Huure, SVP Sustainability, said: “Finnair celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and reducing emissions from flying is essential to a sustainable future.”

“Sustainable aviation fuel will be one of the most important tools for reducing aviation-related emissions.”