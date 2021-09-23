News

Finnair and Turkish Airlines Launch Code Share Agreement

Finnair and Turkish Airlines have announced a codeshare agreement that brings more choices to the airline’s customers.

Codeshares can be used to fill in market segments that one airline can’t cover easily or would take significant resources to increase.

In this case, Finnair and Turkish Airlines are working together to cover both leisure and business destinations on their networks.

From September 29, the Finnair AY code will be added to the Turkish Airlines route between Helsinki and Istanbul, as well as certain routes from Istanbul to:

• Athens                                      •  Hurghada

• Sofia                                          •  Luxor

• Thessaloniki                            • Antalya

• Amman                                     •  Gazipasa

• Sharm El Sheikh

Respectively, the Turkish Airlines TK code will be added to the following routes from Finnair’s Helsinki hub:

• Kuopio                                            • Tartu

• Vaasa                                              • Riga

•  Oulu                                                • Vilnius

• Rovaniemi                                     • Antalya

• Reykjavik                                       •  Gazipasa

• Tallinn

Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair said, We are happy to be able to offer more options to our customers, as travel now starts to recover and our customers are again able to fulfil their travel dreams”,

Ahmet Bolat PhD., Turkish Airlines’ Chief Investment & Technology Officer. ” We are glad to expand our current interline cooperation in terms of this codeshare agreement with Finnair. With the introduction of joint flights on several destinations in Finland,  Iceland, South Europe and more, passengers would enjoy more travel alternatives through the combined flights”.

