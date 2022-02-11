Finnair adding premium economy on all long haul aircraft

Finnair has launched a new long-haul look with a brand-new Business Class and Premium Economy cabin.

The Finnish flag carrier unveiled the €200 million investment which covers all Finnair Airbus A350 and A330 long-haul aircraft.

The routes will be announced on March 1, 2022, when the new Premium Economy cabin becomes available for customers to book.

The new cabins will be fitted over the next two years. The unique fixed shell lounge space enables a wide variety of sitting and sleeping positions.

The airline has also invested in a refresh of its long-haul Economy Class, with new seats and larger Inflight Entertainment (IFE) screens for its A330 aircraft and three A350s.

Topi Manner, Finnair CEO, said: “The pandemic has had a dramatic impact on our industry, but it has not changed our ambition to offer a modern premium experience as we continue to be the first choice for travellers connecting Europe and Asia.”

In summer 2022, Finnair plans to serve nearly 100 destinations in Europe, Asia and the US.