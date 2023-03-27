Finnair Accelerates Environmental Policy

Finnair is shifting its sustainability efforts up a gear with the launch of a new range of environmentally focussed initiatives.

The new projects are aimed at helping the airline reach its target of being carbon neutral by the end of 2045 and will contribute towards reducing Finnair’s overall carbon footprint.

This month, the Nordic airline introduced 105 new electric-powered ground equipment vehicles, as part of its plan to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve net-zero emissions in non-flight operations by the end of 2023.

The investment includes dedicated Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric vans, which will support Finnair’s Technical Operations on the ground in Helsinki and reduce CO2 emissions.

Following this move, 45% of Finnair’s motorised ground equipment will be electric or hybrid – a testament to the airline’s commitment to sustainability.

While the airline has made great strides towards transforming its ground handling equipment to become totally electrically powered, some vehicles will remain conventionally powered for operational and risk reduction reasons, especially during Finland’s demanding winter conditions.

After reaching its goal to halve single-use plastic waste onboard by 2022, Finnair is also taking actions onboard to reduce single-use plastic and increase its recycling rate.

From today, customers can enjoy bamboo toothbrushes and mint toothpaste, developed for Finnair by the Swedish sustainability-focused company, The Humble Co.

The newly designed toothbrush and toothpaste are available to customers travelling in Business Class and Premium Economy upon request.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair UK & Ireland Market Director, said: “As we approach our centenary in November, we are continuing to invest in the future and develop new products which focus on sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint.

“The increase of electrically powered equipment is a key part of our strategy, and our new electric vehicles will help us achieve our goal of net-zero ground emissions by 2023.”

The flag carrier also recently announced the purchase of 750 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from its partner, Neste, for use on flights departing from Helsinki Airport.

This week, Finnair was ranked by Finns as the most sustainable brand among the airlines included in the Sustainable Brand Index 2023.

This follows the airline’s recent move to switch shorter domestic flights to buses, the launch of carbon offsetting, and also the additional investment in setting a science-based target for reducing carbon dioxide emissions.