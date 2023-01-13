Finalists Announced for ITAA’s Irish Travel Industry Awards 2023

Excitement is mounting ahead of the Irish Travel Industry Awards 2023, due to take place at the Mansion House on Thursday, 26th January.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has revealed a list of the finalists on its website today.

”The Irish Travel Industry Awards celebrate excellence among travel professionals within the Irish travel and tourism sector. I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists. To be nominated for an award is, in itself, a wonderful achievement,” said Pat Dawson, CEO, ITAA, commenting on the news today.

List of the finalists: http://irishtravelindustryawards.com/2023-awards-finalists/