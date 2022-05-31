SEARCH
Final Day of Month 1 of The ITTN Photographer of the Year Sponsored by Air Canada

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Here at ITTN we are delighted that Air Canada will be sponsoring our Photographer of the Year Competition for 2022.

We started on 1st May 2022 and we are coming to the end of the first month of the competition.

We have returned to the traditional format where the competition will run over 6 months, and one lucky winner will be selected each month.

Today is the last day to get your photos in this month. Email [email protected]

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

