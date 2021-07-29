Fewer Irish Planning Trips Than a Month Ago

The number of Irish adults planning an international trip has fallen in the month despite the opening up of international travel, according to the latest survey by Finder’s Travel Index.

Including both domestic and international travel, 28 per cent of Irish adults are planning to take at least one trip in the next three months, down from 34 per cent a month ago.

Despite the long-awaited reopening of international leisure travel and the introduction of the EU Covid Certificate, only 12 per cent of Irish adults plan to travel internationally between August and October, compared to 16 per cent who in June said they planned to travel between July and September.

The percentage of Irish adults with domestic travel plans has also fallen, from 21 per cent last month to 19 per cent in the most recent survey.

A similar survey conducted in April revealed that one in five Irish adults were planning an international trip this year.

Hesitation in Making Plans

Finder’s head of consumer research, Graham Cooke, says it’s interesting to see the percentage of people with international travel plans fall, despite restrictions easing.

“In the past month we’ve seen the Irish government ease restrictions on non-essential international travel, with people now able to travel to some countries with limited restrictions depending on their vaccination status.

“However our data suggests that some people are still hesitant to make those plans,” said Cooke.

“There’s a number of reasons why this might be happening – it could be that the summer holidays are coming to a close, a matter of cost, or they could be nervous about restrictions changing while they’re away.”

Finder’s Travel Index is an ongoing survey, which has so far gathered responses from over 150,000 people. You can read the full report here.