ITTN wishes a fond farewell to Susana Cardoso, Director for Ireland for the Portuguese Trade and Tourism Board.

Susana leaves Ireland to take up a post in the Portuguese Tourism Office in The Hague managing the Netherlands and Belgium.

Susana Cardoso and Sharon Jordan Susana Cardoso and Celina Tavares, Portuguese Trade and Tourism Board Emma McHale, Hertz (right), presents the Best City Break Destination in Europe Award to Susana Cardoso, Portuguese Tourist Board

With two out of four of her years here clouded in Covid and lockdowns she never took a back seat and was instrumental in driving the ITAA conference in Portugal during the darkest days in the industry. A travel trade supporter to the end she told ITTN yesterday that ”she has come to love Ireland and will miss our style and way of always bringing humour to the table”.

Pat Dawson, CEO ITAA told us that ”Susana was always a pleasure to work with and has a positive can-do attitude, the ITAA wish her and her family health and happiness in her new and challenging role”.

Susana became an integral part of the travel industry here in Ireland and will be missed by many of us. However we are sure this is just Bon Voyage and not goodbye!