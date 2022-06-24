SEARCH
Farewell to Susana Cardoso

By Allie Sheehan
ITTN wishes a fond farewell to Susana Cardoso, Director for Ireland for the Portuguese Trade and Tourism Board. 

Susana leaves Ireland to take up a post in the Portuguese Tourism Office in The Hague managing the Netherlands and Belgium. 

Susana Cardoso and Sharon Jordan
Susana Cardoso and Celina Tavares, Portuguese Trade and Tourism Board
Emma McHale, Hertz (right), presents the Best City Break Destination in Europe Award to Susana Cardoso, Portuguese Tourist Board

With two out of four of her years here clouded in Covid and lockdowns she never took a back seat and was instrumental in driving the ITAA conference in Portugal during the darkest days in the industry. A travel trade supporter to the end she told ITTN yesterday that ”she has come to love Ireland and will miss our style and way of always bringing humour to the table”.

Pat Dawson, CEO ITAA told us that ”Susana was always a pleasure to work with and has a positive can-do attitude, the ITAA wish her and her family health and happiness in her new and challenging role”

Susana became an integral part of the travel industry here in Ireland and will be missed by many of us. However we are sure this is just Bon Voyage and not goodbye! 

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
