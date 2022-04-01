Fam Trip to Titanic Belfast – Celebrating Ten Years

ITTN’s Shane Cullen explored Titanic Belfast ten years on as part of a Discover Northern Ireland fam trip.

Almost to the day, 110 years ago on April 2nd, the Titanic left Belfast for the last time as she headed down the Irish Sea to Southampton to commence her ill-fated maiden voyage.

Titanic Belfast

Titanic Belfast is an iconic six-floor building featuring nine interpretive and interactive galleries that explore the sights, sounds, smells and stories of Titanic, as well as the City and people who made her. It is the world’s most authentic Titanic exhibition and was crowned the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

The building also houses temporary exhibits, a banqueting suite, education and community facilities. Visitors learn about the construction of RMS Titanic and the wide and rich story of Northern Ireland’s industrial and maritime heritage.

Prices for adults are £21.50 and children (5 to 15) are £10 with under-fives free. Family passes cost £53 (2 adults / 2 children)

Discovery Tour at Titanic Belfast

It is well worth booking a guided “Discovery Tour”. This award-winning guided walking tour on which you will hear fascinating facts about RMS Titanic, as well as the hidden metaphors within Titanic Belfast’s iconic building, as you walk in the footsteps of the men who built the luxury liner in Belfast’s historic shipyard. The tour was thought up by the Titanic tour guides c. 2 years after the museum opened. It features a huge amount of architectural “easter eggs” including how the benches outside the museum actually spell out SOS in morse code or the giant map on the ground outside the main entrance traces the ship’s maiden voyage that never was. Shane’s top travel tip is to do the Discovery Tour before exploring the museum to get the very most out of your experience. Check out The Discovery Tour – Experiences – Titanic Belfast.

SS Nomadic Tour at Titanic Belfast

Step on-board SS Nomadic, the world’s last remaining White Star vessel and RMS Titanic’s original tender ship which ferried guests to the Titantic from the mainland. Walk the decks, explore the ship, and take a journey through over 100 years of authentic maritime and social history.

The Titanic Experience Tour at Titanic Belfast

Explore the main Titanic Experience with nine interactive galleries telling the story of RMS Titanic, from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to her famous maiden voyage and tragic end.

Exhibition: The People who Built Titanic Belfast at Titanic Belfast

The group met with Judith Owens, Titanic Belfast CEO, in The Andrews Gallery for a glass of fizz before enjoying an excerpt performance of Dan Gordon’s The Boat Factory.

Following the performance, guests took a walk down memory lane with a special photography exhibition showcasing The People Who Built Titanic Belfast to find out more about the iconic building’s creation, its lasting impact and celebrate its tenth anniversary.

Exploration of Maritime Mile

Walk off your breakfast while discovering the city’s seafaring history along the Maritime Mile. Along the 10,000 heritage steps, you can discover Belfast’s iconic waterfront with public art, iconic attractions, historic docks and vibrant quaysides. You can test your knowledge (or see if your kids have been paying attention!) by completing the Maritime Mile Expert Trail as you go. Find out more at www.maritime-mile.com.

Belfast

Belfast is buzzing. Whether you’re exploring the bars and restaurants of the Cathedral Quarter or visiting the birthplace of the world’s most famous ship, there is something for everyone in Northern Ireland’s dynamic capital city.

To find out more, check out www.discovernorthernireland.com.