Extra Flights to Take Off from West of Ireland for Mid-term Break

Ryanair has added more scheduled flights from Knock Airport to popular sun destinations in October and November for school mid-term break.

In great news for families who feel the summer has ended too soon and are already thinking about mid-term break options, the following flights have been added to Ryanair’s schedule:

Alicante – Extra flights added on November 1st & November 4th

Faro – Extra flights added on October 30th, November 3rd & November 6th

Majorca – Extra flight added on November 3rd

Malaga – Extra flight added on November 2nd

See Ryanair’s website for more details.