Express Test launches click and collect Covid testing at UK airports

Express Test has launched a click and collect service for Covid tests at major UK airports.

The new tests are available for fully vaccinated international passengers arriving at Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham and Edinburgh airports.



The tests cost £19.99, can be pre-ordered and collected at Heathrow’s T2, T3 and T5, as well as the three other UK airports.



Results will be confirmed within 25 minutes and authenticated by the passenger uploading a photograph of their test and passport number to the ExpressTest app.

Christian Corney, Chief Executive of ExpressTest, said: “Since the government has made lateral flow tests mandatory for everyone arriving into the UK, we have looked at how we can make the testing process easy at every level.”

“Launching a click and collect option gives international travellers the reassurance that they’ve met their Covid testing requirement and provides ease of mind.”