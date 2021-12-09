Explora Journeys unveils new online platform for travel agents

Explora Journeys, MSC Group’s new luxury lifestyle cruise brand, has unveiled a new online platform to support travel agent partners.

Its Travel Advisor Centre features a booking tool, training resources, marketing assets and a dashboard to track bookings and commissions.

Explora Journeys said it is seeing “strong support” from agents around the world. In September, it launched its By Appointment service enabling travel agents to make an appointment with an Explora Journeys ambassador to discuss cruises.

Chris Austin, Chief Sales Officer, added: “This is another example of Explora Journeys putting the travel advisor community first. A year in the making, we are proud to launch our platform and we will continue to engage travel advisors for input as we add valuable resources to make doing business with Explora Journeys joyful.”

The cruise line will start sailing in May 2023 and aims to have launched four luxury ships by 2026.