Explora Journeys unveils first itinerary

Explora Journeys has announced its 2023 deployment for the Explora I.

The Inaugural Journeys Collection covers the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the UK, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the U.S. East Coast, Caribbean, South America and Hawaii.

The inaugural deployment package will visit 132 ports in 40 different countries. Two destinations – Kastellorizo, Greece and Saint Pierre, Martinique -have not been visited by cruise ships before.

Sailings start from six-night journeys and end in a 44-night total trip.

Michael Ungerer, the CEO of Explora Journeys, commented: “Our ambition is to reflect the desire of today’s and tomorrow’s luxury traveller and their curiosity for remarkable exploration. Explora I and our subsequent three ships will allow guests to enjoy a more immersive, authentic experience and a slower pace of travel.”

