Explora Journeys Names Master of New Ship Explora I

Explora Journeys – the privately-owned luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group – has announced the appointment of Captain Diego Michelozzi as Master of EXPLORA I, the first of six ships to join the luxury travel brand’s fleet in 2023. The company already announced earlier this year the appointment of Captain Serena Melani, who will alternate with Captain Diego Michelozzi to helm the fleet`s first ship.

Captain Michelozzi spent the last two and a half years as Master for a luxury line and has worked for more than 20 years at major cruise companies, following a period with the Italian navy.

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer, Explora Journeys, said: “Captain Michelozzi will steer EXPLORA I to both familiar and off the beaten path destinations across the world with his experience, passion for exploration and respect for the ocean and nature, which reflects our own. We are delighted to welcome him onboard as we continue to build momentum and prepare EXPLORA I to soon take to the seas.”

Captain Michelozzi added: “It is an honour for me to join Explora Journeys and to play a part to bring to life the foresight and vision of the family. I was born on the Tuscan coastline in Italy, I come from four generations of seafarers and I naturally value the company`s commitment to preserve the mesmerising beauty of our oceans and marine life.”