Explora Journeys Introduces ‘Ocean Wellness’

Explora Journeys, the privately-owned luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland has announced a new luxury option for guests who are interested in a wellness theme on their cruise.

‘Ocean Wellness’ offers an array of restorative experiences far removed from urban noise and the always-on digital culture. Guests on Explora I can immerse themselves in tranquillity, at one with the rhythm of the ocean.

Sleep, relaxation, mindfulness, energy and immunity-boosting are addressed holistically, producing a deep sense of physical and spiritual renewal enhanced by the revitalising influence of the sea. Over 1,000 sq m (10,764 sq ft) of space is dedicated to a luxurious spa, indoor and outdoor wellness areas, contemporary fitness facilities, outdoor Sports Court and Running Track.

”The philosophy behind Ocean Wellness is deeply rooted in Explora Journeys origins,” said Julanda Marais, Senior Lead Spa Operations. “We’ve long understood the powerful effect of water and waves on body, mind and soul. This is the inspiration for Ocean Wellness. We want to give our guests a feeling of refined simplicity, relaxed luxury, and complete mental and physical replenishment.”