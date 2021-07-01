Experience Kissimmee Hosts over 300 Agents on Virtual FAM

As the travel industry eagerly awaits the reopening of the US travel corridor, Experience Kissimmee helped over 300 travel agents from the UK and Ireland prepare for the anticipated rush in bookings by hosting a virtual training FAM.

The three hour-long sessions ran over three days and agents were given access to, and substantial updates from, key Kissimmee partners including Jeeves Florida Rentals, Seaworld® Orlando, Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort®, Gatorland and many more.

The interactive event also included experiential elements including a safari at Wild Florida and a yoga session at an Encore Resort vacation home.

Agents joined the event from Virgin Holidays, Travel Counsellors, Ocean Holidays, Fred Olsen, THG, The Holiday Emporium, Barrhead Travel and American Sky.

Sophie Davies of Fred Olsen was the lucky recipient of a £100 Amazon voucher. A separate product manager’s networking lounge was held on the final day, which was attended by key operators and partners.

Geoff Dobson from Travelbag, said “Experience Kissimmee’s three-day FAM was not only enjoyable but highly informative. Kissimmee is such a big destination for us and the type of information they delivered was essential for our rebound effort. I was really impressed with the technology used as well as with the quality of the partner presentations.”

DT Minich, President & CEO Experience Kissimmee, said: “It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces last week – and welcome new agents to the Kissimmee family.

“Our partners took great care in providing all the must-know information for the agents, so they are prepared for upcoming bookings. It has been a tough year for the travel industry, but everyone at Experience Kissimmee is blown away by all the support shown by the UK travel trade market. We can’t wait to welcome UK travellers back to our destination.”

Jo Piani, Account Director for Experience Kissimmee – UK & Ireland, said “The virtual FAM was a fun, experiential platform designed to educate and inspire agents on the diverse range of the new and existing products in Kissimmee, enabling them to be fully equipped to sell the destination to their customers.

“We look forward to welcoming agents to Kissimmee in person on FAM trip in the not-too-distant future.”

Located near Orlando’s theme parks and on the headwaters of the Everglades, Kissimmee has over 50,000 private holiday homes, making it the perfect choice for travellers looking to avoid larger, crowded resorts and enjoy their own home-away-from-home.