Expedia Reports 96% of Travellers Want to Do Nothing on their Next Holiday

New research from leading travel app Expedia® reveals that many Americans are planning a “nothing-cation,” a trip where warm weather and relaxation are the main attractions.

According to a survey of 4,000 U.S. travellers conducted during December, more than a third (34%) report feeling burned out from the holidays, and nearly everyone surveyed (96%) plans to spend a portion of their next trip doing absolutely nothing.

Expedia internal data confirms January is one of the top months for researching and booking beach vacations, which is a favourite trip type for ”nothing-cationers”.

On average, about a quarter of getaways planned during the first month of the year is to beach destinations, and many hotspots including Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Oahu are already seeing double-digit increases in demand compared to the same time in 2019.

According to Expedia’s research, nearly half (47%) of travellers say they like to start off the new year with a trip on the calendar to look forward to, as a remedy for feeling anxious (31%) or tired of cold and rainy weather (34%) in January. Furthermore, most (62%) agree that “doing nothing” is their favourite part of the vacation and consider it time well-spent (61%).

Parents of young children (4 years old and under) are particularly in need of a nothing-cation, reporting higher levels of post-holiday burnout than average (49% compared to 34%). For them, a successful nothing-cation consists of watching movies in bed, reading and ordering room service rather than dining out.