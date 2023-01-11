SEARCH
HomeNewsExpedia Reports 96% of Travellers Want to Do Nothing on their Next...
News

Expedia Reports 96% of Travellers Want to Do Nothing on their Next Holiday

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

New research from leading travel app Expedia® reveals that many Americans are planning a “nothing-cation,” a trip where warm weather and relaxation are the main attractions.

According to a survey of 4,000 U.S. travellers conducted during December, more than a third (34%) report feeling burned out from the holidays, and nearly everyone surveyed (96%) plans to spend a portion of their next trip doing absolutely nothing.

Expedia internal data confirms January is one of the top months for researching and booking beach vacations, which is a favourite trip type for ”nothing-cationers”.

On average, about a quarter of getaways planned during the first month of the year is to beach destinations, and many hotspots including Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Oahu are already seeing double-digit increases in demand compared to the same time in 2019.

According to Expedia’s research, nearly half (47%) of travellers say they like to start off the new year with a trip on the calendar to look forward to, as a remedy for feeling anxious (31%) or tired of cold and rainy weather (34%) in January. Furthermore, most (62%) agree that “doing nothing” is their favourite part of the vacation and consider it time well-spent (61%).

Parents of young children (4 years old and under) are particularly in need of a nothing-cation, reporting higher levels of post-holiday burnout than average (49% compared to 34%). For them, a successful nothing-cation consists of watching movies in bed, reading and ordering room service rather than dining out.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Emerald Airlines Welcomes Keith Butler as Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie