Exclusive: Only 2% of People in Mandatory Hotel Quarantine Have Tested Positive for Covid

Only 2.29 per cent of people in mandatory hotel quarantine have tested positive for Covid-19, according to figures obtained by ITTN from the Department of Health.

To date, there have been 5,549 Covid-19 tests administered, with only 127 tests returning a positive result – a detection rate of 2.29 per cent.

As of Monday, May 10, the total number of people who completed their stay mandatory hotel quarantine since the restriction was introduced on March 26 was 2,310, spread across 1,953 rooms.

Of the 119 Covid detected tests in residents, 100 were detected in residents who arrived in Ireland from so-called ‘Designated States,’ i.e. states on the high-risk list that require mandatory hotel quarantine. Nineteen positive tests were detected in arrivals from non-Designated States.

The rate for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine is €1875 per resident per room; for each additional person sharing (an adult or child over 12), the rate is €625 (€360 for any children aged 4-12). Infants up to three years old stay for free.

Passengers arriving into Ireland from non-Designated States who do not have a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel are charged a day rate of €150 (€55 for each additional adult or child over 12, €30 for children aged 4-12), which includes a PCR test.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland.

