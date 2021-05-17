Exclusive: Aer Lingus Trialing Digital Health App

ITTN can reveal that Aer Lingus has been trialing the VeriFLY digital health app on flights between Dublin and the United States for the last month. It is also in talks with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for a potential trial of the IATA Travel Pass.

The VeriFLY digital health passport, which has been trialled by British Airways and American Airlines, allows passengers to readily verify Covid-19 test certificates before they fly. Aer Lingus is the first Irish airline to trial it.

Aer Lingus told ITTN: “We believe the use of effective technology will play an important enabling role in the safe and efficient restoration of international travel” and that the recently published Aviation Restart Plan 2021 had as one of its recommendations that the use of travel apps be supported.

Last week the trial was extended to include flights between Ireland and London Heathrow.

Use of the VeriFLY app will be optional and customers will also continue to be able to evidence they meet a country’s entry requirements at check-in.

The app has been pioneered by private software company, Daon, which also works with some of the world’s leading banking and credit card companies. The software will allow people to combine travel verification documents and Covid-19 test results in one place, ensuring travellers are fully compliant with the entry requirements for their destination before leaving home. Certified customers will be fast-tracked through the airport where specially designated desks will be available for check in.

No US Vaccinations for Crew

Aer Lingus crew working on flights to the United States have been told they cannot get the jab during stopovers, according to a report in the Irish Independent.

The airline has issued a reminder to all staff, according to the report, after it emerged that some crews had taken advantage of the widespread vaccine rollout in the United States to get the jab, which is widely available at retail outlets including major pharmacy and retail chains.

The memo informed staff that getting the vaccine would render them unfit for duty for up to 48 hours due to potential side effects resulting from the vaccine.

It is not clear how many staff managed to get vaccinated.