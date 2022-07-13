SEARCH
HomeNewsExciting Job Opportunity
News

Exciting Job Opportunity

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
11

Part-time Sales Manager required working between 16-20 hours a week. 

This is a work from home and field-based role that would suit someone who is looking to get back into the travel industry but wants to maintain a work-life or family balance. 

Applicants will ideally have a travel experience background and be comfortable meeting people face to face on a daily basis and be strong in sales and account management. 

Reporting to the UK head office, this role comes with an immediate start date. 

Send your CV to [email protected] 

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleData Shows Flight Cancellations Aren’t Really Hitting Overall Bookings
Next articleDaa Confirms No Plans to Limit Daily Passenger Numbers at Dublin Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie