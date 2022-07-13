Exciting Job Opportunity

Part-time Sales Manager required working between 16-20 hours a week.
This is a work from home and field-based role that would suit someone who is looking to get back into the travel industry but wants to maintain a work-life or family balance.
Applicants will ideally have a travel experience background and be comfortable meeting people face to face on a daily basis and be strong in sales and account management.
Reporting to the UK head office, this role comes with an immediate start date.
Send your CV to [email protected]
