Evora Here I Come!

It’s finally come around and I can’t wait: tomorrow I take off for Portugal for the ITAA Conference, in association with Visit Alentejo.

I’ll be flying in style to Lisbon with TAP airlines and then transferring to the handsome city of Evora, about 90 minutes inland from the capital, where we will stay at the luxurious 4* Vila Gale Evora Hotel.

I can’t decide which part of it is most exciting: getting on a plane, being in sunny Portugal, staying at a gorgeous hotel or seeing friends and colleagues from the industry gather together. Or maybe it’s just all of it together!

Follow us on social media where I will be reporting from the conference and for those of you attending – I’ll see you at Dublin Airport in the morning!