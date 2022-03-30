Evening Event to Launch New Flight to Nîmes

ITTN attended the evening event to celebrate Ryanair’s direct service to Nîmes, France.

Iveagh Garden Reception with the French Ambassador

Sharon was in attendance at last night’s launch of the new flight to Nîmes in the Iveagh Garden Hotel on Dublin’s Dawson Street. She was in good company as the French Ambassador Vincent Guerend and the First Deputy Mayor of Nîmes, Franck Proust, presided over the evening and told the eager crowd that they were looking forward to welcoming Irish tourists to Nîmes. Emmett Ward, Route Development Manager for Ryanair in France, said he expected a strong season. We expect he is right as the attractive lead-in prices of €12.99 one-way over Easter are currently available online. Sharon also spoke to Martine Laroye, Director of EDEIS concessions who told her about roman tours around Nîmes and the offers available.

The Roman Amphitheatre in Nîmes

The Roman amphitheatre (or arena) in Nîmes is the best-conserved in the Roman world. It was built around 90 CE, shortly after the Colosseum of Rome. It was used for hunting wild animals and for gladiator combats from the end of the first century AD. It is over 130m long and 100m wide and stretches over 21 meters high with two levels of arcades. Divided according to their social rank among the 34 tiers of seats, more than 23,000 Gallo-Romans watched combats between gladiators or animals. Today, the amphitheatre forms a fine venue for many occasions—concerts and reenactment shows.

The Greatest Reenactment of Roman History

The Arena of Nimes invites you to dive into the heart of Roman history during the great reenactment which will take place on May 6, 7, 8 2022.

Go back to 122 CE when Emperor Hadrian was in Nimes. On this occasion, he brings the best gladiators from all over the Empire to fight in the amphitheatre just built. More than 500 reenactors are coming from all over Europe: Roman legionnaires, Celtic warriors, horses and roman chariots will make you relive the great battles between the Roman legions and the clans from Scotland.

Enjoy many activities throughout the city: the Roman banquet, the Legionary Fort, the parades in the

city, the ancient market and many entertaining activities for children.

Special Offer Travelling Between 4-8 May

People who book a Dublin-Nîmes flight ticket on Ryanair for a trip between May 4 and May 8, 2022, benefit from the reduced rate (up to 33%) on tickets for the show “Hadrien la Guerre des Pictes” on May 6, 7 or 8 by emailing [email protected]: €19 instead of €29 in Category 2; €29 instead of €49 in Category 1; or €39 instead of €59 in Premium.

For more information, check out www.arenes-nimes.com.