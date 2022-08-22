Evacuation Orders Lifted as Spain Wildfire Stabilised

Firefighters battling to calm a wildfire that has ravaged large areas of land in eastern Spain gained more ground on Sunday, allowing officials to lift all remaining evacuation orders.

The blaze started last Monday near Bejis in the eastern Valencia region and has destroyed over 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) of land and spurred the evacuation of around 2,200 people.

“It is in the process of being stabilised. We hope that it will stabilise this afternoon or tomorrow,” Valencia regional president Ximo Puig said in a statement.

“Now is the time to return to normality, with caution. Everyone from any municipality or district can now return home,” he added.

Local officials had lifted evacuation orders in two villages, Bejis and Toras on Saturday because the threat from the flames had diminished.

Firefighters said reduced winds, cooler overnight temperatures and higher humidity levels had allowed them to start to contain the blaze.

However, Ms Bravo cautioned that temperatures were still forecast to be high today, with strong winds that could rekindle the blaze.

Areas of neighbouring Portugal have likewise suffered devastation.