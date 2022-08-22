SEARCH
HomeNewsEvacuation Orders Lifted as Spain Wildfire Stabilised
News

Evacuation Orders Lifted as Spain Wildfire Stabilised

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Firefighters battling to calm a wildfire that has ravaged large areas of land in eastern Spain gained more ground on Sunday, allowing officials to lift all remaining evacuation orders.

The blaze started last Monday near Bejis in the eastern Valencia region and has destroyed over 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) of land and spurred the evacuation of around 2,200 people.

“It is in the process of being stabilised. We hope that it will stabilise this afternoon or tomorrow,” Valencia regional president Ximo Puig said in a statement.

“Now is the time to return to normality, with caution. Everyone from any municipality or district can now return home,” he added.

Local officials had lifted evacuation orders in two villages, Bejis and Toras on Saturday because the threat from the flames had diminished.

Firefighters said reduced winds, cooler overnight temperatures and higher humidity levels had allowed them to start to contain the blaze.

However, Ms Bravo cautioned that temperatures were still forecast to be high today, with strong winds that could rekindle the blaze.

Areas of neighbouring Portugal have likewise suffered devastation.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articlePrincess Cruises Hosts at Intercontinental Hotel for Dublin Horse Show Ladies’ Day

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie