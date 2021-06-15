Eurowings to Open New Base in Prague

German carrier Eurowings is looking to expand its European network by opening a new base in Prague.

The airline will grow its routes throughout central Europe beginning from October, when it will station two Airbus A320s in the Czech capital.

Three more aircraft will move there in summer 2020 as Prague becomes the 10th Eurowings base in Europe.

Eurowings chief executive, Jens Bischof, said: “Eurowings will offer non-stop connections to Czech business travellers and vacationers alike – just in time for the relaunch of air traffic after the long-time Corona crisis.

“We will focus on offering local touch combined with top-notch customer-friendly services at our Prague base that will clearly distinguish Eurowings from low-cost airlines.

“We are looking forward to soon convincing many Czech guests about our excellent Eurowings products and services.”

From October, Eurowings will fly from Prague to cities including Barcelona, Milan, Athens, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Tel Aviv and Birmingham.