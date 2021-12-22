Eurowings to offer more destinations in summer 2022 than ever

German carrier Eurowings has bolstered its summer 2022 programme by adding more than 140 destinations for the first time.

With around 2,500 weekly flights, Eurowings’ capacity is almost at pre-pandemic levels.

The most popular destination will once more be Mallorca, which will get 380 flights a week from more than 20 airports.

In the summer of 2022, Eurowings willfly from Hamburg to the Portuguese cities of Lisbon and Porto and the Spanish destinations of Alicante and Bilbao for the first time.

In addition, travellers will be able to fly directly to Verona in Italy and Gothenburg for the first time.

From Stuttgart, Eurowings is expanding its offer with a focus on destinations in southern Europe: Porto (Portugal), Adana and Kütahya-Zafer (Turkey), Preveza (Greece), Tbilisi (Georgia) as well as Tivat (Montenegro) and Tunis (Tunisia) are in the programme for the first time. The Romanian city of Timisoara is also back on the flight schedule.

From Düsseldorf, Eurowings will offer the new destinations Bergamo, Funchal and Tromsø in the 2021/22 winter flight schedule also in the 2022 summer flight schedule.

For the first time, Eurowings will also fly from Düsseldorf to the Greek port city of Volos in the Thessaly region. The Serbian capital Belgrade is a new addition to the schedule. In addition, the airline will once again fly to Kosice (Slovakia) and Mostar (Bosnia-Herzegovina).

From Cologne/Bonn, Germany’s largest holiday airline is now also flying to the Canary Island of Tenerife and to Alicante in the summer. After the Corona break, the popular Turkish destinations Izmir and Kayseri are also back on the Eurowings flight schedule from Cologne/Bonn.