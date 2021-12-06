Eurostar trials biometric scanning for contactless fast track service

Eurostar and tech firm iProov have today (6 December) launched the trail version of their contactless fast-track service SmartCheck at St Pancras Station in London.

SmartCheck allows passengers to complete secure ticket verification and UK passport exit checks on their mobile devices prior to travel.

As part of the trial, Business Premier and Carte Blanche ticket holders can scan their identity documentation using their iPhones before arriving at the station, which includes a biometric face scan to verify that they are the genuine holder of the identity document. The biometric face verification is linked to their e-ticket.

At the station, passengers proceed through a dedicated SmartCheck lane where their face will be scanned; a second face scan at the UK Exit Check and their progress is complete – with no sharing of paper or electronic documents needed.

“This secure, convenient and privacy-protecting technology will make life easier and safer for travelers around the world,” said Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO, iProov.

“The days of rooting around in your bag for your passport or hoping that your phone battery doesn’t run out before you show your e-ticket at the gate are over. It’s effortless and convenient while also delivering the reassurance and security that travelers expect.”

“We are committed to working closely with governments to introduce new tools and technology that streamline the check in and border process,” said Gareth Williams, Strategy Director and Company Secretary, Eurostar.

“Face biometric technology, which we start trialling today, is a fast and contactless solution which will enable secure passenger checks to take place more efficiently and provide a seamless start to the Eurostar customer journey.”

