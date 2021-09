Europe’s Hidden Highlights on Newstalk: The Dalmatian Coast

ITTN Editor Fionn Davenport was back behind the mic with Kieran Cuddihy on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder.

This week, in his ongoing series on ‘Europe’s Hidden Highlights,’ he travelled to the Dalmatian coast of Croatia.

This gorgeous 350-km stretch of coast between Split and Dubrovnik has some major attractions (not least Dubrovnik and Hvar), but plenty of lesser known spots to discover as well.

You can listen to the podcast here.