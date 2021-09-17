Europe’s Hidden Highlights on Newstalk: Menton & The Côte d’Azur

ITTN Editor Fionn Davenport completed his series on ‘Europe’s Hidden Highlights’ on Newstalk with a visit to Menton on the the Côte d’Azur.

Menton is the last town on the coast before you reach the Italian border.

A lovely old port surrounded by pastel mansions and shady streets – it’s a town reminiscent of the grand old days on the Riviera before it became over-developed and over-touristed.

There are plenty of beautiful towns along the Cote d’Azur, but Menton is one of those absolute gems that goes by unnoticed by most visitors.

You can listen to the podcast here.