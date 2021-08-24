Europe’s Hidden Highlights: Landing in Normandy

ITTN’s Editor-in-Chief Fionn Davenport ongoing series on Newstalk’s Hard Shoulder drivetime show continues. This week, he and host Anton Savage explore an itinerary through the French region of Normandy.

A soft landscape of coastlines and country lanes, Normandy looks like a classic French postcard dotted with church spires and apple orchards.

But its location, hugging the shore almost within view of England, has made it a crucible of European history, beginning with the Norman invasion of 1066 right up to the D-Day Landings of 1944.

Add some gorgeous medieval towns, a few of the world’s most beautiful – and painted – churches, a rich collection of excellent museums, a cream-rich cuisine that exploits the very best of local produce, and its proximity to Paris, and you have a region that is both easy and fascinating to explore.

You can listen back to the segment here.