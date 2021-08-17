News

Europe’s Hidden Highlights: Bologna in Your Belly

ITTN’s Editor-in-Chief Fionn Davenport ongoing series on Newstalk’s Hard Shoulder drivetime show continues. This week, he and host Kieran Cuddihy visit Bologna, in the gourmet heartland of Italy.

Yes, it’s about elegant arcaded streets (recently declared a UNESCO world Heritage Site), museums and churches and bell towers with glorious views, but in the end Bologna is about eating well – some of the very best food in Italy is available in the city.

You can listen back to the segment here.

