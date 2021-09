Europe’s Hidden Highlights: Bohemian Rhapsody

ITTN editor-in-chief Fionn Davenport joined Anton Savage on The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk for this week’s look at ‘Europe’s Hidden Highlights.’ They talked about beautiful Bohemia in Czechia and Fionn shared the story of the biggest coincidence of his life as a travel journalist.

You can listen to the episode here.