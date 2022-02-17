European Shores & Sailing the Seas – Meet the Media Part 2

In a seamless event packed with delegates and suppliers, Part Two covers countries a little closer to home.

Michael Collins shared with ITTN’s Shane Cullen “TravelMedia.ie are delighted with Monday’s ‘Meet the Media’ event. 65 media attended from all across Ireland and the UK, meeting with 25 different tourist boards. It’s so good to be back doing live events again. Zoom works, but nothing beats real live meetings. Just over 900 pre-scheduled meetings took place on Monday at ‘Meet the Media’ 2022”

Magnificent Madeira

First off, the outermost part of the European Union – the Portuguese archipelago set in the Atlantic Ocean. Representatives Mary-Clare Gribbon and Marta Henriques highlight what Madeira has to offer all year round. A lush oasis with a wide range of diverse events, local produce, fine golden sands and now it’s easier than ever to get there. A new direct service from Dublin with Ryanair commences 30 March.

Explore France

Closer to home, the team at Explore France explained that cycling holidays are proving hugely popular post covid.

There is an everlasting love-affair with Paris though an extra cherry on top this year is the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. And, for any superhero fans, remember that the Art of Marvel Hotel is now open!

Looking North, Ben Collier from Normandy was delighted to be in Dublin to speak to the Irish. While Brexit feels like a distant memory, it has provided an opportunity for French and Irish to strengthen their relationship. Ben explained how Normandy makes for a great leisurely holiday for those that travel over by car on Irish Ferries’ luxurious W.B Yeats. The destination is perfect for those that seek to explore the fantastic French coastline or to enjoy some gourmet French cuisine. For cheese lovers, drive down to the town of Camembert and wine lovers need look no further. Yum.

Fit for a Princess

Charlotte Humphrey and Laura Stone highlighted how Princess Cruises prioritises great service, classic elegance and client comfort above all. Princess Cruises 2022 sailings covering the Mediterranean with Greek Isles, Norwegian Fjords, Irish & Scottish coastline, British Isles with Orkney Islands, Scandinavia & Baltic and much more, across the globe.

Currently, Princess Cruises have a particularly great value offer – upgrade to Princess Plus which includes Premier Drinks, Wi-Fi and Gratuities for just €35 extra per person.

Top Tip for an Adventura

PortAventura World consists of PortAventura Park with six themed areas for kids and adults alike, the water park, Caribe Aquatic Park and the theme park, Ferrari Land. Visitors can purchase day passes or stay in the themed hotels which offer unlimited access to PortAventura Park plus one day in Ferrari Land.

Carolta Farriol’s top tip for PortAventura World is to always book before the 31 March to avail of the better hotel rates.