Europcar Chief says Car Rental Prices due to Vehicle Shortage

Higher costs for car rental are likely to last until the auto industry’s production squeeze caused by a semiconductor shortage is resolved, the boss of Europcar has warned.
Read the story here.
Higher costs for car rental are likely to last until the auto industry’s production squeeze caused by a semiconductor shortage is resolved, the boss of Europcar has warned.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS