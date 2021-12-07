Eurail grants agents access to mobile pass distribution platform

Travel agencies will be allowed sell Eurail mobile rail passes.

The company behind Interrail and Eurail passes has launched a new distribution platform that will allow agents to sell the mobile passes, which were introduced in 2020.

The distribution platform will allow for online sales via API and offline sales through the Eurail Ticketing System (ETI).

The passes, which provide rail travel in 33 European countries, are valid for 11 months after purchase and offer full flexibility in terms of start date and itinerary planning.

Pass users can manage their trip independently with the Rail Planner app, with another benefit being a flexible refund and exchange policy that allows travellers to change or postpone travel at limited cost.

“Travellers ask for flexible travel products these days, that allow for last minute and hassle-free change of travel plans,” said Eurail business and growth manager Silvia Festa.

“OTAs, travel agencies and tour operators can address this need with our mobile rail passes.

“In addition, the interest in green travel and the launch of various new night trains in Europe have raised the interest in train travel within Europe among a broader audience.

“Travel companies can benefit from this trend by selling our Eurail and Interrail passes.

“Our rail passes also create an interesting opportunity to up-sell with other ancillary products in order to deliver an appealing package to customers”

Eurail’s distribution partners account for a significant chunk of Eurail and Interrail pass sales. Rail Europe, SilverRail, Trip.com and train travel start-up All Aboard were the first to be connected earlier this summer.