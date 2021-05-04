EU to Open International Travel to Fully Vaccinated

The EU has proposed that non-essential international travel should be allowed…as long as you have an EU-recognised vaccine. As a non-Schengen member of the EU, Ireland can opt in – or opt out.

The proposals introduced by the European Commission stipulate that only those with full doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines would qualify, and then only if they’ve had the final dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before travel.

The new proposals would also mean that vaccinated travellers would have to follow local restrictions established by member states, including testing and quarantine.

“The Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorised vaccine,” said European Commission spokesperson Adalbert Jahnz.

The proposals will be debated tomorrow, May 4, and then on May 5 at a full meeting of EU ambassadors. If agreed, it’ll be up to each member state to implement them, but Ireland can choose not to be involved as it is not a part of Schengen.