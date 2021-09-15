News

EU Airlines to Trial New Air Navigation Initiative

Air navigation services within Europe are set to trial a new initiative which will aim to improve aircraft operations and fleet management.

The  “Customer Initiative” will help airlines to navigate different flying routes or identifying problems with aircraft traffic en route to a destination. It will also address flight trajectory inefficiency and suggest changes where necessary.

The initiative hopes to relieve pressure on airline control centres by focusing on priority situations and critical flights. This also includes other issues like airport curfews, rotation problems, disruptions and connecting routes.

The aim is to utilise the best possible flight planning options and ensure passengers get to their destination safely and on time.

The trial will run from 15 September to 15 November 2021. It will cover Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Ireland and the UK. Results are expected in December 2021.

The Customer Initiative is a combined effort, offering solutions that transcend regular constraints and alleviating network complexity.

How It Works

There is an online portal system where changes and suggestions can be made.  This is called the MUAC ATM Portal and has already been deployed in several countries. On the ATM Portal, partners can easily connect to the network in real-time The tool automatically detects critical impacts on flights and allows the operator to upgrade any flight to ‘Priority’ status.

The MUAC real-time interface

It is expected that the initiative will generate lower fuel consumption, lower fuel emissions and shorter flying times.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

