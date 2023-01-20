Etihad’s A350 is Coming to Dublin

Starting from March 26, the Etihad A350 will be available on select flights* from Dublin to Abu Dhabi.

According to Etihad: “Our newest aircraft, the Airbus A350 is not only one of the most innovative and sustainable planes in the world but features our latest on-board cabin experience.

“Our Business cabin features forward facing suites with privacy door and 79” fully flat bed with plenty of storage space. Guests can enjoy an elevated experience with 18.5” screens at every seat, Bluetooth headset pairing, wireless charging and our signature dining service.

“Meanwhile in Economy, we’ve crafted a cleverly designed seat with extra comfort and innovative recline. The 13” screens include a world of entertainment through E-BOX and the ability to swiftly connect to Bluetooth headsets.

“To discover more about our new A350 experience, head to our 3D tour here. For more information on which services are operating the A350, check in your GDS.”