Etihad to Ground A380s ‘Indefinitely’

Etihad has decided to ground its entire fleet of 10 Airbus A380s “indefinitely”, according to chief executive Tony Douglas. The airline will instead remodel its fleet around Boeing 787 and A350-100 aircraft.

Douglas was speaking during the World Aviation Festival, where he described the A380 as a “wonderful product” but one that is no longer “commercially sustainable.”

Eithad’s decision follows on the heels of Air France and Lufthansa, who both opted the end operation of the wide-body A380.

The airline will also discontinue use of its 19 777-300s – 10 of which are in operation.

The decision are part of a transition toward a mid-sized, full-service airline built around the Boeing 787 – of which Etihad currently has 40 with 30 more on order – and the A350-100 – of which it has five, with 15 more on order. The advantage of these aircraft, according to Douglas, is that they are economical and have a relatively lower fuel burn, which will enhance sustainability.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

