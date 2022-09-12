Etihad Sees Return to Profit as it Increases US Investment

Etihad has upped its investment in the US by increasing flight capacity and frequency out of New York-JFK and expanding its service from Abu Dhabi to both New York and Chicago.

The enhanced routes come on the back of Etihad launching its new A350 plane and expanding its partnership with US carrier JetBlue.

“The US remains one of our leading markets and that is why New York and Chicago were amongst the first destinations to be serviced by Etihad’s new A350. We are proud to continue to offer our guests a premier travel experience and enhanced connectivity through our growing partnership with JetBlue,” said Etihad chief executive Tony Douglas.

Etihad has flagged a near $296m operating profit for the first half of its current financial year after six years of losses.

Etihad has made severe cuts over the past four years and has been heavily supported by Abu Dhabi.

Etihad said its planes had a 94% load factor – which measures how full a plane is – during August.

Mr Douglas said the remainder of the year is looking positive and the eventual reopening of China’s tourism market will fast-track further recovery.