Etihad opens mangrove forest to tackle lower carbon emissions

The Etihad Mangrove Forest is being launched in collaboration with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

Guests can adopt mangrove trees in the forest to reduce their carbon footprint.

How it works

The Etihad Mangrove Forest will allow guests and partners to invest in carbon removal for AED 18.5 (USD5) per mangrove, where the individual trees can be tracked online or through an app.

Investors can “chat” with their tree, while being able to track every tree with data, including CO2 consumption metrics which can be tracked and offset against emissions.

Guests will be able to name the tree, receive a unique tree code, geolocation and access to their tree for 10 years with the option to also gift the tree to their loved ones.

Reduced carbon emissions

According to Etihad, mangroves store approximately 6.4billion tonnes of carbon, almost four times more than other terrestrial forests.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Over the last two years Etihad has developed an extensive programme to tackle the challenge of aviation sustainability. We have focused on innovation and technology to develop carbon-reducing processes and operational efficiencies that will benefit the industry, as well as building partnerships and collaborations to lead a united industry response to decarbonisation.

“The Etihad Mangrove Forest is the next step in our sustainability journey to ensure our responsibility to remove carbon from the atmosphere is progressing.”, he added.

The forest is the culmination of multiple joint programmes between Etihad, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), Jubail Island, The Storey Group and other partners to support mangrove conservation projects.