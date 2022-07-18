Etihad Named Environmental Airline of the Year 2022

Etihad Airways has been named ‘Environmental Airline of the Year 2022’ in the annual airline ratings awards.

The ranking recognises Etihad’s industry-leading strategy to improve aviation sustainability for both the airline itself and the entire industry.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change chose the UAE as the host for COP 28 which will take place in 2023.

Etihad’s achievement is fully aligned with Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s own commitment to work with the international community to accelerate global efforts to address climate change and environmental protection and create a more sustainable economic future.

The airline recently published the Etihad Airways Sustainability Report which Airline Ratings deemed as a benchmark for the industry, demonstrating the potential advancements to be made in sustainable aviation by a wide range of initiatives.

Tony Douglas, group chief executive of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Our ambition to become a leader in aviation sustainability has taken us on a journey to reduce the impact of aviation on the environment, not just for Etihad, but for the entire industry.

“We continue to explore and test all possible ways to decarbonise – from research into sustainable aviation fuels and contrail avoidance to offsets and reforestation through the Etihad Mangroves. The Sustainability Report we published earlier this year is a culmination of our efforts demonstrating the work we have done and what we have learned so far and I would encourage everyone to read it.”

Mr Douglas added: “We are grateful to our partners from the major manufacturers to academics and small start-ups who have partnered with us on this mission, in particular through the Greenliner and Sustainable50 programmes. And we’re appreciative of our guests and corporate clients who have signed up to our green loyalty programme Conscious Choices or played their part by bringing a little less luggage or choosing to offset their flights.

“This accolade is testament to our efforts over the past few years to be the greenest airline in the sky and we’re proud to be awarded the Environmental Airline of the Year 2022. We are tremendously proud of this achievement but will not rest on our laurels as we have ambitious, industry-changing and climate critical action to continue to build on.”